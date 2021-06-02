Emirates to bolster Italy connections next month

Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July 1st.

The carrier will initially be offering three flights a week on the route, increasing trade and tourism connectivity between the UAE and Italy.

The airline will also increase services to Milan from eight to ten weekly flights in July.

This will comprise of a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and a three-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan.

Together with Emirates’ five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July.

Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with the widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chief executive, said: “We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel.

“The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism.”

Emirates customers travelling to Italy aged two years and above are required to hold a negative Covid-19 PCR-RT or Rapid Antigen test result valid for 48 hours prior to departure.

Travellers must also take a rapid antigen swab test on arrival in Italy, at their own cost.