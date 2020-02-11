TUI River Cruises postpones European debut

The launch of TUI River Cruises has been postponed, with all sailings cancelled until May 2nd.

The first public voyages were due to depart on March 29th, with itineraries on a number of European waterways.

Customers booked on departures up to and including May 2nd will get a full refund or can re-book onto any other available sailing until October 31st.

“If they choose to amend to a later sailing and the new cruise is more expensive the difference in cost will be covered,” explained a statement from the river cruise line.

“If it costs less than the original booking, they will be refunded the difference.”

The new comes as TUI Group suspended the “vast majority” of its operations in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are contacting customers directly, prioritising those with the most immediate sailings,” TUI River Cruises added.

“We are asking people not to ring the call centre and for anyone with a later April booking to be patient.

“We have been working hard for the last year to get our three ships river-worthy and to welcome our first guests on-board, so of course this is disappointing.

“But in the current unprecedented situation we know our customers will understand and support this decision.”

