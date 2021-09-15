Lufthansa signs new NDC deal with Travelport

Lufthansa and Travelport have signed a new distribution agreement that enables modern airline retailing as well as technology innovation.

The tech giant will distribute Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC content through the next-generation content distribution and travel retailing platform, Travelport+.

This agreement builds on the ongoing distribution of Lufthansa Group airlines’ content through traditional EDIFACT channels.

It includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss and Air Dolomiti.

Both companies are already in the process of implementing end-to-end NDC functionality.

The launch, expected in the first half of 2022, also lays the foundation for a diversified NDC program giving Travelport-connected travel agencies the ability to access Lufthansa Group airlines’ content through Travelport+ by signing up to one of the two available commercial NDC models, the NDC Public model or NDC Bilateral model.

“Lufthansa Group is firmly committed to delivering superior customer experiences along the entire travel journey, increasing reach of our most attractive offers and enabling a diverse travel ecosystem.

“Especially in these times of crisis and when creating additional customer value through advanced technology proves to be more important than ever, we are doubling down on our long-term NDC strategy,” said Tamur Goudarzi Pour, senior vice president channel management at Lufthansa Group.

“This future-oriented agreement allows a maximum level of flexibility, and confirms that Travelport and Lufthansa Group airlines are teaming up to drive change in our industry towards true retailing capabilities and implementing customer-centric processes that together elevate the customer experience to new levels.”