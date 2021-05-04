Lufthansa orders five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Lufthansa Group has confirmed it will continue its fleet modernisation with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing.

The incremental order further supports efforts to reduce complexity in its long-haul fleet and improve overall environmental performance by introducing more fuel-efficient widebody jets.

“We are very pleased that five more Boeing 787-9s will accelerate the modernization of our long-haul fleet.

“With these ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, we send a strong signal for environmental responsibility within the Lufthansa Group.

“Furthermore we will reduce our operating costs and provide our guests a state-of-the-art travel experience,” said Detlef Kayser, Lufthansa chief operations officer.

The Lufthansa Group placed its initial order for 20 787-9s in 2019.

The new purchase agreement takes the order book to 25 787-9s.

“The Lufthansa Group has been navigating an extremely challenging market and positioning itself for the recovery ahead and the eventual return to growth.

“We are honoured that they have once again selected Boeing’s widebody airplane family to power their future fleet,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

“The 787’s superior fuel efficiency and range provide the Lufthansa Group the flexibility to profitably operate the airplane across its route network.”