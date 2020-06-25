Travel Corporation brands release 2021 UK and Europe itineraries

In response to consumer and travel agent demand for 2021 holidays, the Travel Corporation’s guided holiday brands have released a selection of their most popular Europe and Britain departures for sale.

Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold are all participating.

This is the first time the brands have released holidays for the following year this far in advance, giving agents the opportunity to book their clients’ 2021 holiday now.

Agents can also guarantee their places, secure the best rates and save on the company’s range of journeys.

Additionally, past guests can save an extra five per cent on certain trips and departures.

“Mirroring search trends, an unprecedented number of customers have been asking us to bring our packages out earlier,” said Vicky Billing, head of UK trade sales for Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

“We always listen to our customers and agent partners and so we’re proud to deliver on this and release a 2021 Preview collection for Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold for the very first time.”

“We recognise that every traveller is looking for something different and has different booking patterns, so with the launch of our 2021 preview campaign we are providing agents with the tools to lock down the best prices and preferred departures for their clients who are looking ahead to next year, now.”