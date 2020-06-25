easyJet to operate 500 flights a day from next week

easyJet has confirmed it will be relaunching more flights from airports across Europe, including 14 airports across the UK, on both domestic and international routes.

From July 1st, the schedule will build to around 500 flights a day across its European network, including over 900 flights a week to and from the UK.

Flights will resume from London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Aberdeen.

Flights on some international routes from London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Belfast will relaunch to a variety of city and beach destinations including the city staples of Paris, Milan and Barcelona.

easyJet has increased its capacity across beach destinations from the UK for July and August.

Summer sun favourites offered include the Balearics and Canary Islands and lively beach destinations across Greece, Croatia and Portugal - all with great value fares still available.

easyJet will also resume some flying from main bases in the Netherlands and Germany for the first time, as well as on more domestic and international routes from France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

easyJet plans to fly around 50 per cent of its 1,022 routes in July increasing to around 75 per cent in August, although with a lower frequency of flights equating to around 30 per cent of normal July to September capacity.

During the lockdown period the fleet of aircraft has been maintained in a flight ready condition to enable the airline to resume flights at the right time.

Robert Carey, easyJet chief commercial and strategy officer, commented: “We are really pleased to be relaunching even more of our flights from July 1st and starting to get customers away on their much-needed summer holidays.

“With so many families travelling over the peak summer easyJet has teamed up with a superhero illustrator to create comic book inspired face mask covers for children flying this summer to help ease the experience for both kids and parents.”