VisitEngland launches Covid-19 secure industry standard

VisitEngland has launched a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to provide a ‘ring of confidence’ for tourism as the sector works towards reopening.

The move comes in partnership with the national tourist organisations of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard and supporting mark means businesses can demonstrate that they are adhering to the respective government and public health guidance, have carried out a Covid-19 risk assessment and checked that they have the required processes in place.

The scheme is free to join and open to all businesses across the industry.

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “I want to encourage the public to experience a great British holiday this summer and be confident that they can do so safely.

“This new industry standard will show people that tourism businesses, destinations and attractions are adhering to the guidance. It puts safety first and is an important move in getting this industry back up and running.”

To obtain the mark businesses must complete a self-assessment through the online platform including a check-list confirming they have put the necessary processes in place, before receiving certification and the mark for display in their premises and online.

Businesses across the UK are assessed according to their respective national guidance including the social distancing and cleanliness protocols that must be in place.

The scheme has been developed in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland, VisitScotland and Visit Wales to ensure a standard-led approach across the UK with input from more than 40 industry bodies.

Standards

The government has also outlined the measures that will allow UK tourism and visitor attractions to reopen to the public, paving the way for an economic boost to local businesses and economies across the country.

The guidance, published today by the department for digital, culture, media and sport, outlines the processes and facilities that businesses must put in place before reopening on July 4th so that both staff and visitors can be kept safe.

The advice will include guidelines for hotels and accommodation providers - such as campsites, caravan parks and short term lets – as well as indoor and outdoor visitor attractions and conference and events centres.

Find out more here.