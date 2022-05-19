Las Vegas kicks off summer with Memorial Day Weekend

Long considered the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day Weekend is always a thrilling time to visit Las Vegas. Whether splashing under the sun at a dayclub, dancing the night away at a top-notch nightclub, or enjoying the destination’s very best entertainment, Vegas is the place to be.

Fun Under the Sun

E11EVEN Miami is taking over Ayu Day Club at Resorts World Las Vegas throughout the holiday weekend, bringing a lineup of EDM artists to the Strip’s newest outdoor oasis. Revelers will enjoy performances by Cash Cash (Friday, May 27), Zedd (Saturday, May 28) and DJ Snake (Sunday, May 29).

AZILO Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas presents a Memorial Day Weekend Party on Saturday, May 28 featuring Jay Sean as the event’s celebrity guest DJ. The event also features a cocktail tasting and a cornhole contest with prizes.

The Citrus Grand Pool Deck, situated on the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino rooftop, features a sparkling infinity pool, backyard games and more. To kick off the summer season, Citrus will welcome DJs Mark Mac and Sam I Am (Saturday, May 28), as well as DJs Seany Mac and Krillz (Sunday, May 29). Admission is free for hotel guests. Non-hotel guests can reserve a table or cabana to access the pool.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino offers revelers summertime vibes complete with electrifying performances by Saint Jhn (Saturday, May 28), Fat Joe (Sunday, May 29), and Rubi Rose (Monday, May 30).

Jump into the fun at Drai’s Beachclub on the multi-level rooftop oasis 11 stories above the Strip at The Cromwell Las Vegas, which offers unmatched views, refreshing cocktails and much more. Attendees will enjoy performances and DJ sets by artists such as DJ Vision (Friday, May 27), Meek Mill (Saturday, May 28), Lil Wayne (Sunday, May 29), and Maria Romano (Monday, May 30).

Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas presents a packed lineup throughout the weekend at the luxurious space inspired by the Greek island of Mykonos. Attendees can enjoy refreshing cocktails while taking in performances by Eric D-Lux (Friday, May 27), Chance the Rapper (Saturday, May 28) and Lane 8 & Elderbrook (Sunday, May 29).

The tiered, three-pool Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, complete with cabanas and daybeds for total poolside comfort, presents a lineup of EDM artists throughout the weekend. Attendees can party to the beats of Kim Lee (Friday, May 27), David Guetta (Saturday, May 28), and The Chainsmokers (Sunday, May 29).

The Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace is a sprawling oasis with numerous pools. Visitors can reserve refreshed pool cabanas, as well as check out the renovated pool bar at the Venus Pool.

Enjoy poolside fun at GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas. The summer hotspot offers a unique tropical oasis with cascading waterfalls, lagoons, prime views of the High Roller observation wheel, drink specials, themed floats and beach balls, and more. Cabana or daybed reservations are encouraged for guaranteed entry.

Influence, The POOL at The LINQ Hotel + Experience regularly offers poolside fun complete with life-sized games and beer pong, plus amazing food and cocktails. The party pool will feature a night swim event on Friday, May 27, themed floats and beach balls throughout the weekend, a red, white and blue cocktail special and a DJ spinning Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30.

Make a splash at LIQUID Pool Lounge located at ARIA Resort & Casino. The intimate hideaway celebrates the long weekend with five days of revelry, featuring sets by DJ Karma (Thursday, May 26), DJ Buza (Friday, May 27), DJ Drama (Saturday, May 28), Nova (Sunday, May 29), and CC Elise (Monday, May 30). Enjoy the luxurious atmosphere in one of eight cabanas or day beds, along with dipping pools, refreshing cocktails and delicious food offerings.

Surrounded by the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, the rooftop Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers specialty cocktails, spectacular views and performances from some of today’s top DJs and artists. The celebratory weekend lineup features Cable (Thursday, May 26), John Summit (Friday, May 27), Fisher (Saturday, May 28), Chris Lake (Sunday, May 29) and Escobar (Monday, May 30).

The Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has reopened its FlowRider surfing attraction, where visitors can experience a wave riding simulation in a safe and exciting environment.

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino features six pools, surrounded by lounge chairs, cabanas and daybeds—all offering a perfect view of its massive, 40-foot-tall high-definition screen playing the day’s best sports action.

The long-running LGBTQ pool party, Temptation Sundays at Luxor Hotel and Casino, turns the energy up with a set by DJ Jae Fusz on Sunday, May 29.

Visitors can take in the lush scenery of the Balinese-inspired TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas throughout the holiday weekend. The party pool will feature DJ sets from some of today’s top names, including Loud Luxury (Friday, May 27), Alesso (Saturday, May 28), TYGA, Lil Jon and BIA (Sunday, May 29), and DJ Pauly D (Monday, May 30).

WET REPUBLIC at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino keeps the action rolling all weekend with music, cocktails and more. Visitors will enjoy beats by EDM greats such as Steve Aoki (Friday, May 27), Martin Garrix and Justin Mylo (Saturday, May 28), Kaskade (Sunday, May 29), and Lil Jon (Monday, May 30).

Dance all Weekend

Neon Dream returns to AREA15 this Memorial Day Weekend, taking over the immersive playground with vibrant beats, mesmerizing performances and awe-inspiring art on Saturday, May 28. With performances by Tritonal, Firebeatz, Haliene, Jack Beats and more, attendees will enjoy DJ sets inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-degree 3D projection-mapped room, and outside in the A-Lot, AREA15’s outdoor event space. The experience is complete with psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, interactive art exhibits and much more. Also at AREA 15 is Illuminarium, which will officially launch its SPACE: To The Moon and Beyond attraction for guests to explore the great unknown.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino keeps the party going long after the sun goes down with DJ Romeo (Friday, May 27) and Simp City: The Hottest R&B Party (Saturday, May 28).

Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas features a jam-packed weekend of thrilling performances by today’s top artists. The weekend kicks off with Swim Night featuring Busta Rhymes (Thursday, May 26), and continues with full-length concerts from Meek Mill (Friday, May 27) and Lil Wayne (Saturday, May 28), as well as a performance by Lil Baby (Sunday, May 29).

While Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas offers daytime fun under the sun, the lavish oasis also features nighttime parties complete with world-class entertainment. This year’s Encore Beach Club at Night lineup features RL Grime (Friday, May 27) and Gryffin (Saturday, May 28).

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino welcomes summer with four nights of fantastic entertainment. Attendees can dance the night away to NGHTMRE (Thursday, May 26), TYGA (Friday, May 27), Lil Jon (Saturday, May 28), and Mustard (Sunday, May 29).

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino keeps the party going all weekend, with sets by BIA (Friday, May 27) and Pusha T (Saturday, May 28). The venue caps the celebration with its Flawless Monday Anniversary Party, featuring a performance by O.T. Genasis, on Monday, May 30.

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes revelers to party the night away at the rooftop space to the sounds of Afrojack (Friday, May 27) and DJ Pauly D (May 29). Visitors can also enjoy a nighttime swim during its Drenched After Dark party featuring beats by Justin Credible (Sunday, May 29).

OMNIA Las Vegas at Caesars Palace offers visitors stunning views of the Strip from its outdoor terrace, in between dancing to the sounds of Martin Garrix and Justin Mylo (Friday, May 27), Above & Beyond (Saturday, May 28), and Steve Aoki (Sunday, May 29).

TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas kicks the weekend off with Eric D-Lux (Thursday, May 26), and the revelry only continues with Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien (Friday, May 27) and O.T. Genasis (Saturday, May 28).

The luxurious indoor/outdoor XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas presents five nights of celebration, including a SKAM Artist Takeover featuring Kim Lee, Deux Twins, Justin Credible and DJ Five (Thursday, May 26), Dillon Francis (Friday, May 27), Marshmello (Saturday, May 28), David Guetta (Sunday, May 29), and La Selva featuring Monolink and WhoMadeWho (Monday, May 30).

E11EVEN Miami is also taking over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome the summer season, offering two nights of electrifying performances at the state-of-the-art space. Attendees will enjoy performances by Louis the Child (Friday, May 27) and Tiësto (Saturday, May 28).

The Biggest Names in Entertainment

Country artist Keith Urban returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for another string of dates in his long-running residency at the iconic venue from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.

The Citrus Grand Pool Deck at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino presents Reggae on the Roof on Saturday, May 28, featuring DJ Kali Madden, MC Tuff Like Iron and DJ Finesse.

Rocker Jack White makes his return to Las Vegas taking the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29.

The Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the holiday weekend with back-to-back concerts as part of its Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of pop rockers X Ambassadors on Saturday, May 28, followed by a set by Starship featuring Mickey Thomas on Sunday, May 29.

New Kids on the Block brings its Mixtape Tour to Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Sunday, May 29.

The Eagles will bring The Final Hotel California Show of 2022 to MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday, May 28.

The Doobie Brothers will play another string of dates of their residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

Katy Perry brings her PLAY residency back to the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.

The Sand Dollar Downtown at The Plaza Hotel & Casino celebrates its grand opening during Memorial Day Weekend, featuring entertainment from Crash Midnight on Friday, May 27 and Artur Menezes on Saturday, May 28.

Rex Orange County is set to take the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 27. The venue follows that up with a concert from Limp Bizkit, which brings its Still Sucks tour—also featuring special guests Wargasm UK and Dying Wish—to The Theater on Saturday, May 28.

Resident performer Sebastian Maniscalco will present his Nobody Does This set at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.