Tianguis Turístico to take place in person in September next year

Miguel Torruco Marqués, minister of tourism for Mexico, and the governor of the state of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, have boldly confirmed Tianguis Turístico will take place in person next year.

With other events – including industry leader ITB Berlin - going virtual once again in 2021, Mexican authorities are confident they have measures in place to allow a physical show.

The event will take place in Merida from September 26th-29th.

However, this is later than the initially planned dates of March 21st-24th.

Organisers argued, given the prevailing uncertainty, postponing this event will allow mobility to normalise and will help participants to be in optimal conditions to conduct business in a face-to-face format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preserving the health of attendees, both national and foreign, as well as the local population, is the priority.

The new dates were selected after analysing the calendar of international trade events, which will allow greater attendance based on this agenda, since the main tourist fairs and trade events in the world of the first half of 2021, have been postponed.

These include FITUR, in Madrid, which will now be held in May.

“We are confident that this change will benefit the Mexican tourism industry, as it will allow to have the necessary conditions to host a successful face-to-face Tianguis Turístico México in Mérida,” declared Torruco Marqués.