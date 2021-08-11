Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit opens in Mexico

Marriott has welcomed the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit.

Located on a hillside in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit, the resort offers an all-inclusive experience.

This is Delta Hotels’ first property in Mexico and the first all-inclusive, signalling the continued global expansion of the brand since being acquired by Marriott International in 2015.

“This is an exciting moment for our brand as we welcome the first all-inclusive resort and our first property in Mexico,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott.

“Delta Hotels All-Inclusive Resorts empower a seamless travel experience that helps guests focus on what’s important, championing the key essentials for the highest impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through amazing food and beverage experiences, activated pools, and maximum fun, guests are free to do and play more and simply concentrate on enjoying time with the people they care about.”

Each Delta Hotels all-inclusive resort aims to elevate the essentials, with a focus on great food, activated pools and dynamic spaces for families.

Situated between the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the resort features 117 guestrooms featuring private balconies with mountain views, two restaurants and four pop-up venues.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the first Delta Hotel in Riviera Nayarit and are excited to elevate the all-inclusive offering in the destination,” said Lita Aguirre, hotel general manager.

“Our guests can expect comfortable rooms with balconies for astonishing views of the lush vegetation, engaging activities for all, and cuisine that places an emphasis on simple, fresh ingredients.”

The property is conveniently located just 30 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta International Airport and nearby attractions such as the famed Local Handcraft Market with fresh sea food and Mexican handcraft traditions, and the Flamingo’s Golf Club.