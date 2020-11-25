Mandarin Oriental to manage Savoy Baur en Ville from 2024

In a busy day for luxury tourism in Switzerland, Mandarin Oriental has announced that it will manage and re-brand the historic Savoy Baur en Ville hotel in Zurich.

The property will join the portfolio from 2024.

The hotel, which first opened in 1838, is a landmark property on Paradeplatz, the main square in the city centre.

It is located in the heart of the old town, within the main business centre, close to the leisure attractions and a short walk from the shores of Lake Zurich.

The hotel is currently managed by Credit Suisse.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the hotel will close and undergo a comprehensive two-year renovation to reposition the property as the market leader in the city.

The hotel will have 80 guestrooms and suites and three dining outlets, comprising an all-day dining venue, a speciality restaurant and a lobby lounge.

The property is ideally placed for meetings and gatherings, and the renovation will enhance conference and event facilities, including a grand historic ballroom.

In addition, a state-of-the-art fitness centre will be installed.

French interior designer, Tristan Auer, Paris has been appointed to oversee the full design.

As a key global financial centre, Zurich is well known as a business destination, whilst also having significant appeal to leisure guests wishing to explore Switzerland.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring Mandarin Oriental to this important European destination and to rebrand a well-established landmark,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“This is a strategic city for the Group, which consolidates and complements our regional presence in central Europe, including upcoming projects in Vienna and Lucerne.”