Sixt expands into New Zealand with Giltrap deal

Sixt has appointed Premium Mobility Services, the car rental subsidiary of the Giltrap Group, as its franchise partner for New Zealand.

The group is a leading company in the destination with over 50 years in the automotive market, providing an infrastructure that includes distribution, retail and vehicle financing.

Sixt is one of the largest car rental companies in the world with a fleet of 280,000 cars (2019), in around 110 countries.

The partnership leverages its extensive experience in mobility for more than 100 years and the Giltrap Group’s unique potential to shape the future of the mobility market in New Zealand with launching an innovative car subscription model.

The premium mobility provider, Sixt New Zealand, will be welcoming its customers in Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington starting from December this year.

Additional branches in major cities and at the relevant airports across New Zealand are planned.

Ruediger Proske, senior vice president international franchise of Sixt, said: “We welcome the Giltrap Group and Premium Mobility Services as our newest Sixt franchisee in the Asia Pacific region.

“New Zealand is a promising and growing market with lots of opportunities in the future.

“In cooperation with the Giltrap Group as our strong partner we provide comprehensive premium mobility services that open our customers the doors to a more flexible and enjoyable car rental experience throughout both islands.”