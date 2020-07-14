The Wee Hotel Company showcases best of Scotland

Scottish-born international hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray has launched a new collection, the Wee Hotel Company.

Having spent many years travelling the world creating and opening hotels, Campbell Gray has returned to his beloved homeland to create a collection of small hotels which celebrate genuine Scottish hospitality with the very best local cuisine with the warmest of welcomes.

The collection currently comprises the Three Chimneys in Skye and the Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant in Argyll, with plans in place to expand to other Scottish locations as well as invest in the existing properties.

Campbell Gray, founder of The Wee Hotel Company, said: “I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to return to my homeland, signalling the start of an exciting new chapter in my life.

“Over the years, I have been lucky enough to travel the world but, at the end of the day, nowhere can rival the sheer magnificence of Scotland.

“I have created the Wee Hotel Company to celebrate this beautiful country with honest, unpretentious and authentic hospitality, giving guests a genuine Scottish experience.

“The restaurants with their focus on local suppliers and the finest local produce play an integral part of the philosophy, with menus showcasing the finest Scotland has to offer and giving a real sense of place.”

The Pierhouse was the first property to join the collection in 2018.

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe in Port Appin, with views to the islands of Lismore and Mull, the small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant has one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic locations.

The Three Chimneys has established itself as a multi award-winning destination dining experience for more than 30 years.

Campbell Gray continues: “I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to buy two such iconic properties as the Pierhouse and the Three Chimneys.

“I have always admired and respected them from afar and so to have them as part of the Wee Hotel Company is truly a dream come true.”