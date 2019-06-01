New appointments for Campbell Gray Hotels in Middle East

Campbell Gray Hotels has made two key appointments as it focuses on continued development and expansion, especially in Europe and the Middle East.

Georges Ojeil has been promoted to the new role of area manager, Beirut and Amman, to oversee Le Gray, Beirut as well as Campbell Gray Living and the forthcoming Campbell Gray hotel, both in Amman in Jordan.

He joined Campbell Gray Hotels in 2015 as general manager for Le Gray, Beirut and has taken the management team from strength to strength.

Ojeil co-ordinated the complex renovation and opening of additional facilities at Le Gray in 2017, taking on the responsibility of project management while at the same time limiting any interruptions to daily operations.

Within his new role, he will also oversee the introduction and implementation of the same high standards of service and guest experience at Campbell Gray Living.

The project sees the group’s vision for luxury hospitality and design extended to private residences, serviced apartments, offices and retail units, as well as co-ordinate the pre-opening for the new Campbell Gray hotel in Amman.

Campbell Gray Hotels has also appointed a new operations director.

Simon Venison is a well-known and respected hotelier with decades of experience in operations as well as development and asset management.

He joins the group after substantial management experience gained at properties including St. James Club and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel in London; Jumeirah Beach Club Resort & Spa in Dubai; Grosvenor House Apartments for Jumeirah in London; and the Abu Dhabi Tourism Development Company.

For the past two years, Venison has worked as a consultant both in the Middle East and Asia, assisting various owners with the performance of existing hotels as well as the planning and construction of new properties.

Commenting on the roles, Alan O’Dea, managing director of Campbell Gray Hotels, said: “These new appointments herald another important milestone for the group as we embark on further development.

“We are very excited to have both Georges and Simon in senior leadership roles and wish them well as they bring their extraordinary talents and experience to our wider teams.”

Campbell Gray Hotels’ portfolio includes the newly-opened Alex on Lake Zurich; Le Gray, Beirut, the Machrie Hotel & Golf Links in Scotland and the Merchant House in Bahrain.