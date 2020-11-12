Campbell Gray Hotels signs for new project in Cairo

A new hotel and wellbeing development at the Kings Polo Academy in Cairo is set to become the latest opening from Campbell Gray Hotels.

The bespoke international hotel operator will be working with Esmeralda Real Estate Development to bring a new level of comfort and style to Egypt.

Expected to open in early 2022, the hotel, which will be named next year, will have 70 rooms and suites overlooking the polo fields and landscaped gardens.

The boutique hotel will offer spacious bedrooms, an all-day dining restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, as well as a library lounge which will house the largest equestrian book collection in the region.

As well as the hotel, a new clubhouse, adjacent to the existing Kings Polo Academy will also be operated by Campbell Gray Hotels.

The clubhouse will comprise a speciality restaurant, lounge bar and dining area and a field side outdoor match terrace, perfect for spectators to watch the polo games.

The original site has been home to the Kings Polo Academy for three years.

The Kings Polo Academy was the first of its kind in Egypt, offering a centre of excellence for polo in the region.

Saad Audeh, chairman, Campbell Gray Hotels said: “We are thrilled to be part of this unique project in Cairo by Esmeralda Real Estate Development.

“We share their vision to create a totally unique and modern destination, built around the passion and excitement for polo and equestrian pursuits.

“Located so close to the Pyramids and the new Grand Egyptian Museum, the resort is perfectly placed for historic tours of Egypt.

“Campbell Gray Hotels will deliver its usual exceptional standards of service and create lasting memories for guests staying at this wonderful destination.”