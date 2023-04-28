The Caribbean Travel Forum a new event for CHTA now in its second year takes place on May 9, 2023

The Caribbean Travel Forum a new event for CHTA now in its second year and will take place on May 9, 2023. It will focus on the business of tourism in the Caribbean with specific topics such as multi-destination marketing, intra-Caribbean travel with emphasis on air connectivity, sustainability, technology innovation, labor market, taxation and linkages.

Captains of the travel industry, general managers, thought leaders and government officials will provide insightful and relevant information to the Caribbean Travel Industry including sharing global and regional travel industry data insight, as well as consumer and travel trends.

The keynote address will outline the important of the Travel and Tourism industry as one of the world’s largest economic sectors by international recognized tourism research body and will include industry trends and growth sectors.

The forum will kick off The State of the Regional Industry address by CHTA President, Nicola Madden-Greig, followed by a Keynote speaker then the CHTA Awards lunch to honor the CHTA Hotelier of the Year as well as the Destination Resilience Award.

LOCATION: Sandals Royal Barbados

A Private – Public Partnership discussion panel will discuss the most important issues to ensure Caribbean tourism remains the #1 warm weather destination while addressing some of the major potential headwinds. This panel will include discussion on Multi-destination marketing, Intra-Caribbean travel with emphasis on air connectivity, new markets, public and private sector policies.

