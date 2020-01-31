The Ben joins Autograph Collection in Florida

Autograph Collection Hotels has announced the opening of the Ben, the first hotel on the downtown West Palm Beach, Florida waterfront.

The Ben is part of the group’s portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels.

The property joins Autograph Collection’s robust portfolio of 18 hotels in Florida including the newly opened Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, the Daytona in Daytona Beach and Fenway Hotel in Dunedin.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Ben, an unmistakably original hotel that injects new energy into the traditionally classic city of West Palm Beach,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Autograph Collection Hotels.

“The Ben reimagines classic South Florida lifestyle for today’s travellers by blending elements inspired by the city’s early days as an untamed tropical paradise with modern touches, making it a perfect fit for the Autograph Collection.”

The 208-room, new-build hotel features a modern design aesthetic reflecting the spirit of the Ben Trovato Estate, one of West Palm Beach’s original homes.

Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of Florida’s most prolific authors of the pioneer era, gave her 1892 Victorian home the name Ben Trovato, literally meaning “well invented.”

The name is derived from “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” an Italian phrase which, loosely translated, means “Even if it isn’t true, it’s a good story.”

The Estate put West Palm Beach on the cultural map, entertaining luminaries from Henry Phipps Jr. to Woodrow Wilson and the Vanderbilts.

Reimagined for today, the Ben creatively channels Dewey’s joie de vivre, her love of entertaining, her whimsical interests and personal passions.

Much like the Ben Trovato Estate, this new hotel is a place for socialisation, lively conversation and enrichment.

“The Ben is a development unlike anything West Palm Beach has seen before.

“We’re redefining what it means to travel to and live in West Palm,” said Bernardo Neto, general manager of the Ben.

“We invite guests and locals to experience the essence of this magical waterfront city in an inspired setting fuelled by a unique story, thoughtful design and the spirit of socialisation.”

Owned and operated by Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel development and management company, the Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue, one block from vibrant Clematis Street, minutes away from the newly reimagined Rosemary Square and a short drive from Palm Beach International Airport.