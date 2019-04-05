Peters takes up PR role for Ethiopian in UK

Ethiopian Airlines Group has welcomed Sally Peters to the newly created role of PR manager for the UK.

Peters joined Ethiopian Airlines earlier this month further strengthening the UK marketing team at their London offices in Chiswick.

She brings a huge amount of experience to the fast-growing African airline, having previously worked in the airline and tourism industry.

Michael Yohannes UK country manager for Ethiopian Airlines, said: “We are delighted to have Sally join our team here in the UK.

“She brings with her such a wealth of valuable experience and a network of industry connections.

“We are excited to expand our team and continue to grow passenger numbers and increase awareness of our brand.”

After a year of continued successful growth, in line with its 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2025 the airline is looking to increase its market share from the UK and expand its operations out of Manchester Airport after celebrating a rewarding first year of service in December last year.

Commenting on her appointment Peters said: “I am delighted and very excited to be working with Ethiopian Airlines.

“I have admired the growth of the airline over the years and look forward to working with the team with my PR and marketing experience to promote the airline and its brand in the future.”