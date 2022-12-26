THE BALMORAL APPOINTS PAUL HART AS EXECUTIVE CHEF

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh announced that Paul Hart will take appointment as the hotel’s new Executive Chef. With over 28 years of culinary experience, Paul joins The Balmoral from his position as Culinary Development Partner at Gleneagles and formerly Executive Head Chef of The Scotsman Hotel.



Prior to these posts, Paul worked in other top restaurants including the Michelin-starred Moody Goose Restaurant in Bath and the four AA Red Star Cringletie House Hotel in Peebles and gained the esteemed accolade of three AA rosettes for The Old Course Hotel’s à la carte restaurant as Head Chef.

Executive Chef Paul Hart will lead The Balmoral culinary team, bringing dedication and passion to the hotel’s offering with a vision to continue to develop imaginative and thoughtful approaches to the hotel menu design.



Commenting on his vision for the future, Paul said: “The Balmoral is a world-renowned culinary destination and a landmark of Edinburgh. It’s an honour to join this talented team delivering unrivalled five-star hospitality. The Balmoral has so much to offer our guests, from fine dining in Number One to Afternoon Tea in Palm Court, the continuous development of our offering is something I am incredibly passionate about.



“Sourcing high quality, local and seasonal produce will always be at the forefront of what we do and is the best way to champion the incredible larder we have to work within Scotland. I look forward to working with the team to bring those ingredients to life and offer our guests a culinary experience they will never forget.”

Richard Cooke, General Manager of The Balmoral, said “It is a real pleasure to have Paul join The Balmoral team and lead the way in the next chapter of our culinary journey. It’s an exciting time for the hotel as we celebrate our 120th anniversary and we look forward to developing our guest experience and working towards retaining our title as a five-star Forbes destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to book a table please visit: https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/dining/



The Balmoral

Many hotels claim to have landmarks on their doorstep, few can say their doorstep is a landmark. The Balmoral is located at Edinburgh’s most prestigious address, No 1 Princes Street. The Balmoral began life as a grand railway hotel in 1902 and today offers 187 contemporary rooms and opulent suites. Excellent cuisine is guaranteed in the fine-dining Number One restaurant as well as the hotel’s all-day dining venue Brasserie Prince. Afternoon Tea is served in Palm Court and the hotel boasts a collection of over 500 single malt whiskies at SCOTCH.

www.roccofortehotels.com/the-balmoral-hotel