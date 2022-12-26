Traveling Across Spain Will Be Easier Than Ever With The New High-Speed Trains

Train travel is gaining more and more popularity in Europe, especially in Spain, where train connections are convenient and modern and keep expanding

Last Monday, the Spanish high-speed AVE trains inaugurated a new route connecting Madrid, the capital, to the beautiful city of Murcia in southeastern Spain.

According to the information shared, the opening of the Murcia station represents the end of a project that started in 2003, and more connections are expected in the following years. Starting on Tuesday, passengers will be able to travel between Madrid and Murcia in 2 hours and 45 minutes.

After China, Spain has the world’s second-largest network of high-speed railways. And now, travelers visiting Spain will have more route alternatives, with trains running up to speeds of over 180 miles per hour, and also better prices. For the new route, Renfe, the national passenger railway company of Spain, launched 30,000 introductory tickets for 19 euros for travel until the end of 2023.

The new route will provide eight services per day, stopping at Orihuela and Elche, and AVE will also offer a longer route alternative—3 hours and 25 minutes— stopping at the fascinating cities Alicante, Villena, Albacete, and Cuenca.

More Routes, Cheaper Tickets

In November, a private high-speed operator, Iryo, launched a new high-speed train route between Madrid and Barcelona, the two largest cities in Spain. This route is served by Ouigo, Renfe, and now Iryo, providing passengers with low-cost alternatives.

As reported in the past month, ticket prices for this route have fallen by around 43%. On average, fares have gone from 81 euros to 46 euros per seat. Travelers can now travel to explore these fascinating cities for a lower price.

Madrid remains the main and central city from where travelers can access different destinations in the country by train, but Barcelona is getting new routes as well. The Italian state railways FS Italiane is interested in launching high-speed trains between Barcelona and Paris by the end of 2024

More cities in Europe are connected by high-speed rail, and more companies are interested in expanding and developing this service, which is considered not only greener but also faster than planes.

Taking into account the waiting time at the airport, there are certain train routes connecting big cities— like, London and Paris, or Rome to Naples— which are actually faster by train.

Not only is Spain working on expanding its high-speed rail service, but Italy also announced new high-speed rail services connecting Rome-Fiumicino’s International airport to the main train stations in Naples and Florence.

Just a few days ago, Switzerland launched the newest scenic train, the GoldenPass Express, with modern and fancy wagons to connect the Swiss cities of Montreux and Interlaken.

Now that Spain has added a new high-speed train route, tourists will get to explore more charming locations comfortably and fast. Murcia is a region known for being one of the largest producers of flowers, fruits, and vegetables in Europe. Its wines are very popular too.

The city of Murcia has wonderful Mediterranean weather and impressive landmarks. Travelers taking the new AVE train from Madrid will arrive at the train station El Carmen, just a few minutes away from the Plaza Cardenal Belluga, from where visitors can admire the Cathedral of Santa Maria and then visit the city’s famous casino with its impressive architecture and luxurious style. Besides its great museums, travelers can also enjoy local cuisine and special traditional dishes such as the michirones, the zarangollo, or the paparajotes.

Source: traveloffpath.com