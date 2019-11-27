Thanksgiving drives London Heathrow to record November

Heathrow has recorded its busiest ever November, with over 6.2 million passengers travelling through the airport.

Passengers heading to the United States to celebrate Thanksgiving helped push up traffic figures on the back of new services.

British Airways and American Airlines both introduced new links to Pittsburgh earlier this year, while also increasing flights on a number of routes.

Delta and Virgin Atlantic also increased frequency to Boston and Detroit, and started flights to Las Vegas

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Following a record-breaking November, we are expecting this festive getaway to be the biggest yet as family and friends travel home.

“As demand for air travel increases, we are working with the aviation and energy industries to decarbonise flight.

“We are accelerating our own plans to cut emissions from Heathrow airport operations and those will be carbon neutral from 2020.”

As people across the UK made their preparations for reuniting with family and friends, Heathrow handled over 134 thousand metric tonnes of cargo in November.