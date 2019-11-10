Air Canada Rouge launches new Quito connection

Departing from Quito International Airport earlier, Air Canada Rouge has launched a thrice weekly non-stop flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The arrival of the Canadian airline in the capital of Ecuador is the result of joint efforts of Corporación Quiport, the Ecuadorian government and the municipality of Quito, which have resolutely committed themselves to increasing connectivity in the country.

“We are delighted with this new route that will connect another South American capital with our hub in Toronto.

“We have worked hard and are very proud to be the first Canadian airline to cover the Quito-Toronto route, thus bringing both countries closer together, strengthening trade and tourism, and increasing opportunities for hundreds of students,” said Alfredo Babún, Air Canada regional manager for Andean Countries.

The duration of the new non-stop flight is six hours and 35 minutes, directly connecting travellers from both countries.

It will be operated with a Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Ecuadorian tourism minister, Rosi Prado de Holguín, welcomed Air Canada Rouge, and said: “The airline arrives in Ecuador to shorten the distance between these two countries and facilitate the arrival of Canadian tourists who are eager to enjoy the warmth and beauty of our ‘four worlds’.”