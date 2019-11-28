Wyndham debuts two properties in Muscat, Oman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to ramp up its expansion across the Middle East, with the opening of two new hotels in Muscat, capital of Oman.

Marking the introduction of the Wyndham Garden and Ramada Encore by Wyndham brands to Oman, the openings underscore Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the market.

In a statement, the company said it would seek to support Oman’s ambitious Vision 2040 programme, which includes a focus on developing the country’s mid-market hotel sector and creating more job opportunities, in a bid to welcome 11 million visitors to the sultanate by 2040.

Over the past year, the destination has become an increasingly popular destination for travellers, witnessing an increase of more than 25 per cent in inbound visitors in the first six months of 2019 alone.

World Travel Awards also recently hosted its 2019 Grand Final at the Royal Opera House in Muscat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surge in visitor numbers follows the ministry of tourism’s sustained efforts to promote Oman as a key travel destination and attract investment to the sector.

Panos Loupasis, vice president development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “The anticipated openings of these two new hotels in Muscat mark a significant milestone as we seek to expand our presence in this important market.

“We want to bring diverse accommodation choices to travellers across the Sultanate, and support Oman in its ambitious 2040 tourism plans, particularly on developing its mid-market hotel sector.

“With their unrivalled locations in the heart of Muscat’s business and leisure district, these newest additions to the Wyndham Garden and Ramada Encore by Wyndham family are the perfect properties to complement our growing offering in the region, and guests can look forward to the same exceptional service they have come to expect from our brands around the world.”

Set across eight floors and bringing 143 new rooms and suites to the city, Wyndham Garden Muscat Al Khuwair is expected to open later this month.

Located on Sultan Qaboos Street, just 20 minutes from Muscat International Airport, the new hotel boasts state-of-the art leisure facilities with two swimming pools, steam rooms and saunas, as well as three food and beverage outlets.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat Al Ghubra is expected to open in March and will be located in the heart of Muscat, next to the Al Ghubra roundabout on Sultan Qaboos Street, just minutes away from three of the city’s major shopping malls.

With easy access to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the Royal Opera House and Muscat’s international airport, the hotel will also boast 163 rooms, a rooftop pool with sundeck and a fully equipped fitness centre and spa.