Th8 Palm opens to bookings in Dubai

Th8 Palm is now open for bookings on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The new Accor lifestyle property launches as an all-suite beachside resort with 121 suites, each with ocean views and an innovative design.

The destination also offers a 200-metre private beach and a temperature-controlled infinity pool.

The interiors at the boutique resort are inspired by the art deco scene of Miami Beach.

The resort is home to a beach club, called Fluid.

Here guests can order exotic cocktails and bites, while listening to music and enjoying access to the infinity pool.

The pool and beach area also feature private cabanas.

Other leisure facilities include the state-of-the-art, fully equipped gym with personal trainers available.

Th8 Palm hotel manager, Klaus Assmann, said: “Modern, art-inspired, fashionable yet functional in its design, Th8’s unpretentious luxury is effortless and honest, while offering guests the very best views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai’s iconic skyline.

“Choose from 121 suites where nothing is standard, but the premium luxury is unmistakable.

“With a laid-back atmosphere that goes from day to night, the resort offers an infinity pool, water sports, signature beachfront restaurant, VIP cabanas, and outdoor entertainment areas.”

Every room at Th8 Palm is a suite, with a choice of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites.

Each comes with a king-size bed, living area with a sofa bed, full kitchen suites and a balcony that has views of the city skyline or the Arabian Gulf.

The 194-square-metre three-bedroom Panoramic Palm Sea View family suite is the most coveted.

This penthouse sleeps up to eight guests and has a wraparound balcony for the very best views in the house.