Dubai Airshow: Emirates confirms wider premium economy rollout

Emirates has confirmed it will retrofit 105 of its wide-body aircraft with its premium economy product, in addition to other cabin enhancements.

The 18-month retrofit programme, scheduled to begin at the end of 2022, will be entirely conducted at Emirates’ engineering centre in Dubai.

It will see 52 Emirates A380s and 53 Boeing 777s fitted with the new cabin class.

The airline is also considering installing a brand-new business class product on its Boeing 777 aircraft, with customised seats in a one-two-one layout.

Tim Clark, president, Emirates Airline, said: “Emirates is investing in this retrofit programme to ensure that we continue to serve our customers’ needs, and provide the best experiences in the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we introduced our premium economy seats a year back, we’ve received a hugely positive response.

“Customers have been amazed by the quality and comfort.”

He added: “As Emirates has done with our signature First, business and full-service economy travel experiences, we intend to further develop our premium economy into a distinctive Emirates experience that is unmatched in the industry.”

At the end of the retrofit programme, Emirates will have a total of 111 Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft offering premium economy seats, including the six A380s that would have been delivered to the airline with four cabin classes by December this year.