Accor and Mayan Properties Sign Master Development Agreement for Five Hotels in Africa

AGREEMENT TARGETS FIVE HOTELS AND 1,100 KEYS ACROSS AFRICA, STARTING WITH NOVOTEL NOUAKCHOTT AND MÖVENPICK MORONI

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed a master development agreement with Mayan Properties, a subsidiary of Resources Investment, to further expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership strengthens Accor’s presence in Africa while underscoring the strong contribution of UAE-backed investment to Africa’s tourism future.

Under the agreement, Accor in partnership with Mayan Properties will develop five hotels across Sub-Saharan Africa, adding over 1,100 keys to the Group’s regional portfolio. The collaboration builds on the signing of Novotel Nouakchott in Mauritania, a 154-key new-build project, and Mövenpick Moroni in Comoros, a 159-key conversion, with four additional projects to follow in key destinations.

The agreement reinforces Accor’s long-term strategy to accelerate growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Mayan’s vision to strengthen Africa’s tourism sector through sustainable investment. By combining Accor’s global expertise and diverse brand portfolio with Mayan’s investment leadership, the two groups are supporting both business and leisure demand while creating jobs and driving local economic development.

“This development agreement with Mayan Properties is a strong step forward in our commitment to grow across Sub-Saharan Africa. With Novotel Nouakchott and Mövenpick Moroni signed, and three more hotels to follow, we are creating the foundation for a diversified portfolio that addresses real market needs and supports the long-term growth of Africa’s tourism industry,” said Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Resources Investment, and Chairman of Mayan Properties, commented “As a subsidiary of Resources Investment LTD, Mayan Properties is proud to extend its partnership with Accor through this development agreement. As a UAE-backed initiative, this agreement underscores the pivotal role the Emirates plays in driving sustainable investment and creating meaningful connections with Africa’s fast-growing tourism economies.”

Accor currently operates more than 175 properties across Africa, representing over +33,000 keys across 15 brands and 60+ properties in development. This agreement further cements the Group’s position as a leading international operator in the region, with a focus on expanding its brands into fast-growing and emerging markets.