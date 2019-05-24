Swoop partners with Expedia for new holiday offering

Swoop has launched Swoop Getaways in collaboration with Expedia Partner Solutions.

The Canada-based low-fare airline will now offer holiday packages for the first time, including trips across Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Shelby Reed, regional vice president, North America, Expedia Partner Solutions, said: “Our mission at Expedia Partner Solutions is to unlock the power of Expedia Group for our partners and help them to deliver the best possible booking experience for their travellers.

“We know that vacation packaging is a priority for Swoop and together have developed a solution to meet Canadian travellers’ demand for competitive rates and better value, particularly during this peak season when many are in search of a winter escape.

“We look forward to working closely with Swoop as it continues to solidify its position as a competitive ultra-low-cost airline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swoop is a subsidiary of WestJet Airlines.

Steven Greenway, president, Swoop, said: “With the launch of Swoop Getaways, we are making it easier for our valued travellers to customise their vacations at a price-point that works for their lifestyle.

“Working with Expedia means we can offer our travellers a great variety of hotels in all of our destinations in an affordable way.

“As we plan to grow our current fleet and add new routes, this new venture paves the way for expanding the offering Swoop can provide.”