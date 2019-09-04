Cathay Pacific welcomes return of Betsy Beer

Betsy Beer has made a comeback onboard Cathay Pacific.

With a new taste, a new look and a new roll-out, it will be available to all passengers on all long-haul flights in all cabins.

The signature, locally-brewed craft beer became an instant hit when it was first rolled out in February 2017 to first and business class passengers on flights between Hong Kong and the UK.

The beer takes its name from “Betsy”, Cathay Pacific’s first aircraft, a Douglas DC-3, which flew passengers around the region in the 1940s-50s.

Guests visiting Cathay Pacific’s lounges at Hong Kong International Airport can also enjoy a bottle before they board their flights.

The new Betsy Beer is a citrus-forward Pale Ale, created in partnership with expert Hong Kong brewery Gweilo Beer.

Cathay Pacific general manager customer experience and design, Vivian Lo, said: “Betsy Beer was incredibly popular with customers when we originally launched it over two years ago, and we’re thrilled to offer this specially created Hong Kong-made beer once again.

“Whether you’re a newcomer to craft beer or a passionate enthusiast, Betsy Beer has something for everyone.

“Its character is both distinctly Cathay Pacific and distinctly Hong Kong, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the diverse options served as part of our inflight culinary experience.”