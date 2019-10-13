Finnair to replace Thomas Cook on Lapland routes

Finnair has boosted flights to Lapland to meet the surge in demand from UK customers following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The liquidation of the 178-year-old tour operator has seen Finnair move to operate extra flights for families looking to visit Santa this winter.

The capacity increase means as many as three extra flights a day will be running between the Finnish capital of Helsinki and top resorts in Lapland, such as Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo.

In total, more than 23 extra Finnair flights will operate from December 20th-January 5th.

For Finnair customers looking to experience a traditional snowy winter, with reindeers and fun filled snow activities, such as skiing and sledding, there are 15 additional flights to Rovaniemi - the home of Santa Claus.

Another four flights will operate to both the Lappish villages of Kittilä and Ivalo.

Andrew Fish, Finnair general manager, UK, Ireland & Benelux, said: “Finnair is flying to the rescue of Thomas Cook customers left high and dry following the company’s collapse by offering extra flights to Lapland this Christmas.

“We know how important it is for families to enjoy time together at Christmas and Lapland offers an amazing festive getaway.

“Finnair is offering up to three additional flights a day on select dates to the top destinations of Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kittilä from Helsinki, with quick and convenient connections from London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.”