Swiss reconnects Zürich and London City Airport

London City Airport has welcomed the restoration of connections to Zürich (ZRH), with Swiss to resume flying to Switzerland’s largest city from today.

The carrier will initially operate two rotations per week.

The schedule will increase in line with the anticipated surges in demand for leisure and business travel as travel restrictions are relaxed in the UK and Europe this summer.

Commenting on the resumption of Swiss flights, London City Airport head of aviation, Anne Doyere, said: “We are delighted that Swiss has returned to the airport to restore an important business and leisure connection between London City and Zürich.

“Zürich is a key centre for international business, finance and tourism, so this is very positive news for our passengers who can once again enjoy safe and speedy journeys to Zürich direct from the heart of London.”

As the vaccination programme continues and international travel restrictions are relaxed further in the coming weeks, it is expected that more passengers will return to flying from London to destinations across Europe.

Swiss will gradually scale up their routes and schedules from London City ahead of the autumn as leisure and business traffic picks up.

The Swiss national carrier expects to restore its route from LCY to Geneva (GVA) in August.