Brand overhaul for Robinson ahead of half-century celebration

Robinson, a high-end brand owned by TUI Group, is sharpening its profile for its fiftieth anniversary with the launch of a new brand identity.

The first Robinson Club Jandia Playa opened 50 years ago on Fuerteventura as a small project by the German company.

Half a century later, TUI has become a leading tourism group and Robinson has expanded to 26 clubs across 15 countries, respected as the German market leader for premium club holidays.

For its birthday, the club provider is now launching its new brand identity and confirming its positive outlook on carefree travel after the pandemic.

Bernd Mäser, managing director of Robinson, commented: “Even during the pandemic, we were able to welcome thousands of guests in compliance with comprehensive hygiene and safety measures.

“There was a great deal of trust in our brand already before the crisis and it is now paying off.

“As soon as we can reopen a club, we see bookings come in immediately - the bond with our guests is overwhelming.

“We are convinced that we will see a boom in bookings with the upcoming changes to travel rules with the most beautiful beach clubs sure to top the list.”

A parrot has served as the brand logo for Robinson since it was founded.

The colourful bird stands for happy, carefree sociability and continues to symbolise the central promise of the holiday provider.

While the head was more abstract in the company logo over the past 27 years, the likeable bird is now clearly recognisable again.

The typeface of the word mark has also been revised: the new sans serif font appears timelessly clear, underpins the premium claim and perfectly complements the formal language of the animal.

A TUIfly aircraft with the new Robinson corporate design and parrot will soon enter its service in the TUIfly fleet.