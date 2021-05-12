Carnival eyes possible July return in United States

Carnival Cruise Line has said it hopes to return a small number of ships to service in the United States from July.

The line anticipates beginning able to operate sailings on three ships from Florida and Texas, including Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

Further, Carnival said if it can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Carnival Miracle will assume some of Carnival Freedom’s departures from Seattle.

“Given that there is still some uncertainty in our ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31st,” the line said.

The company is also cancelling sailings on all other ships through July 30th.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered.

“We are working diligently to resume sailing in the United States and meet the CDC guidelines,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can.”

Separately, late last week Carnival notified its guests that Carnival Splendor’s pause out of Sydney was extended another month, as it cancelled sailings until September 17th.