Sublimotion to make Middle East debut at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has revealed it will welcome Sublimotion, a multi-sensory dining pop-up originally from Ibiza, from next month.

The spectacular culinary showcase will take place from November 4th for three months.

Sublimotion opened to instant renown in Ibiza in 2014 and has been at the top of global culinary rankings ever since.

The experience is the brainchild of Paco Roncero, chef and owner of two-Michelin-starred Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid, and creative director Eduardo Gonzales, of Vega Factory.

This unique haute-cuisine experience features ten courses that transform with every scene, prepared with the finest ingredients and paired with incomparable performances.

The theatrical show includes 360-degree screens with imagery projected onto every surface, from the walls to the table, turning the dining room into a stage, the team into actors and just 12 lucky diners into stars.

Guests can enjoy this one-of-kind experience at AED5,000 (£1,000) per seat or combine it with everything else the luxurious beachfront resort has to offer by booking the Ultimate Sublimotion Experience suite package.

Priced from AED19,000 per night, it includes two seats at Sublimotion, round-trip airport transfers in a Tesla Model X, a stay in an enchanting suite with stunning sea or skyline views, delightful welcome treats by Chef Paco Roncero and daily breakfast served in the chic setting of the Bay or in-suite.

There is also daily access to the sophisticated Club Lounge and a 60-minute Oriental Essence spa treatment for two.

More Information

Located in one of most prestigious neighbourhoods in Dubai, the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai’s elegant rooms and suites offer an abundance of space, combining contemporary décor with staggering views of the Arabian Gulf.

Home to six renowned restaurants and bars including two signature restaurants, a destination spa spread over 2,000 square metres, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a kids’ club, the property is the region’s leading luxury hotel.

To book Sublimotion or a stay at the hotel head over to the official website.