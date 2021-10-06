Jet2.com orders 15 further A321neos from Airbus

Jet2.com has placed a further order for 15 A321neos with Airbus following its initial one for 36 placed in August.

It takes the total order by the Leeds-based airline to 51 A321neos.

The two orders reflect ambitious fleet expansion and renewal plans at the carrier, Airbus said in a statement.

Engine selection will be made at a later date.

The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 per cent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

The A320neo family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat.

At the end of August, the A320neo family had won over 7,500 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.