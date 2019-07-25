Strahm to lead Kempinski Hotel Guiyang, China

Christoph Strahm has been appointed as the new general manager at Kempinski Hotel Guiyang, China.

A truly passionate Swiss hotelier, he joins this luxurious landmark hotel in the heart of the city Guiyang from Doha in Qatar, where he filled the role of the residence manager at Kempinski Residences & Suites.

Strahm started his Kempinski career in 2005 in the food and beverage department at Kempinski Grand Hotel des Bains in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

After working with Sofitel in Vietnam as Director of food and beverage, he returned to Kempinski, taking on the role of executive assistant manager in Yinchuan and Dalian in China, and was later on promoted to resident manager in the same property.

In a further step he then moved to Africa and was appointed general manager of Hôtel des Mille Collines by Kempinski in Kigali, where he facilitated the takeover of the historic Hotel Rwanda.

“Christoph brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and multi-continental hospitality experience to the management team, and will be leading all the hotel operations towards further excellence and success”, says Michael Henssler, chief operating officer, Asia, Kempinski Hotels.

“He will continue to build and to keep up the brand recognition focusing on impeccable service, product and luxurious guest experience.”

Strahm holds an MBA in business and economics from HEC Lausanne in Switzerland, and is fluent in English, French, Italian and native speaker in German.