P&O Cruises pulls out of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf

P&O Cruises has announced it will withdraw from Dubai this winter as tension continues to rise in the Gulf.

A number of British-flagged vessels have been seized in a conflict with Iran, raising security fears.

Following close monitoring of the situation within the Straits of Hormuz and taking advice from external authorities P&O Cruises has cancelled its planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme from October until at least March next year.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “The increased tension in the region highlighted by the attacks on tankers in the Straits and the detention of a British-flagged tanker by the Iranian authorities means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme this winter season.

“We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season.

“While we appreciate our guests will be disappointed, the safety of our guests and crew is absolutely paramount and given our UK status, coupled with the uncertainty in the region, we have had to make this difficult decision.”

All bookings will be cancelled, and guests will be given a full refund, P&O said.

A range of new holiday options for Oceana are being developed and will be on from August 20th.

This will include departures from Southampton sailing to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, as well as a pre-Christmas 35-night cruise to the Caribbean.