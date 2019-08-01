Azizi Developments unveils Dubai retail portfolio

Azizi Developments has added retail units to its portfolio with the launch of sale of 329 outlets across its Dubai developments.

Through Azizi Retail, Azizi Developments’ division for outlets, the retail spaces are embedded into its master-planned communities and residential towers, adding leisure, shopping and eatery amenities and creating a bustling social space with a strong potential for business profitability.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, said: “Retail spaces enhance our communities and are a lucrative investment that our research attributes to growing investor interest in strategically placed brick-and-mortar outlets.

“It is a mutually beneficial integration whereby our residents benefit from lifestyle-enhancing leisure and convenience options, while commercial entities have a bustling environment to conduct prosperous businesses in.”

Azizi Developments’ recently launched retail space spans across a total of over 410,000 sq. ft.

Azizi Riviera houses a total of 177 retail units, developments in Al Furjan comprise 70, Healthcare City towers are host to 42 and Palm Jumeirah buildings have 18, while other buildings in Jebel Ali, Sports City, Studio City and Meydan offer 22.

Retail units on Azizi Riviera’s 1.6-kilometre integrated boulevard and 2.6-kilometre canal walk are considered to be an exceptionally smart investment with the community being home to over 16,000 residents, and are being forecasted to welcome a sizable volume of visitors.

With outstanding visibility, ample parking space, substantial footfall, and exceptional connectivity, retail units in Riviera are well-positioned to record a strong investor response.