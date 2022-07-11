ITE HCMC 2022: Your must-attend travel event in Vietnam and Asia

The 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022) takes place from 8 to 10 September 2022 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. ITE HCMC 2022 returns with the theme “Growing Forward Together” and offers Vietnamese and international tourism businesses an opportunity to re-connect, network, exchange experiences, share insights and propose outstanding solutions for inbound tourism to rebound. It is also expected to showcase astonishing images of Vietnam to international tourist markets.

With less than 2 months to the event, this is the best opportunity to leverage, maximise one’s outreach and to be amongst key buyers, sellers and decision makers from all over the world.

“ITE HCMC 2022 is one of the key travel events to recover Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam tourism, together with Mekong sub-region post-COVID-19. We are actively inviting quality international buyers, corporations, partners, as well as travel professionals to attend to network and explore new business opportunities,” Mrs. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism affirmed.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Over 150 strictly vetted senior hosted buyers with purchasing responsibility

Over 200 exhibiting companies and brands

25 hosted media from 15 countries

Over 30,000 trade and public visitors expected at the event

Vietnam Night “The Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice”.

Vietnam MICE Tourism Forum – collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Seminar on key tourism markets.

Workshop on digital transformation and destination marketing.