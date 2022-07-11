Heathrow experiences 40 years of passenger growth in last 4 months

In a sign of the recovery of UK aviation, nearly 6 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in June, totalling 25 million passengers in the first six months of the year. Unprecedented growth in passenger numbers over the last four months matches what took place over the last 40 years.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “Last month, we saw exponential growth in passenger numbers as nearly six million people got away – the equivalent of 40 years of growth in just four months. I am very proud of the way that our team is rising to the challenge of growth, and giving excellent service to the vast majority of passengers. However, we have already seen times recently when demand exceeds the capacity of the airport, airlines and ground handlers.

“We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary. We want everyone who is travelling through Heathrow to be confident that they will have a safe and reliable journey.”

Heathrow Airport is nominated as Europe’s Leading Airport 2022 by World Travel Awards.