Anantara New York Palace Budapest to open in the spring

Anantara has added Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel to its portfolio, marking the company’s debut in Hungary and a continuation of its European expansion.

Situated in the heart of the city, the opulent property is an architectural ode to the Belle Époque era, exuding old-world glamour blended with contemporary luxury.

Since its construction in 1894, the palatial building has acted as a gathering place for Hungarian intellectuals and is located on the sophisticated Erzsébet Krt boulevard on the Pest side of the Danube River.

Designed by famed Hungarian architect, Alajos Hauszmann, the property features Italian Renaissance, Baroque, Gothic and Art Nouveau influences.

Located just a 20-minute drive from Budapest International Airport, Anantara New York Palace is comprised of 185 guest rooms and suites, accented by centuries old art and antiques.

Currently undergoing its transition to the Anantara brand, Anantara New York Palace will introduce a full suite of Anantara hallmarks during the first half of 2022.

The soft renovation will be completed in spring 2022 and will reveal a glamorous new lobby, stylish rooms and the addition of the White Salon, a glitzy new restaurant serving quintessential Hungarian cuisine.

“We are thrilled to announce our first property in Hungary, the Anantara New York Palace is a gem offering unique architecture, rich history and heritage.

“The majestic hotel is a strategic step in the continued growth of Anantara in Europe and represents a great addition to the brand’s portfolio,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, Anantara’s parent company

Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel joins the existing European Anantara portfolio – Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Marbella, and Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome.