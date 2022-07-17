Caesars Palace Las Vegas to debut new dining concept

Caesars Palace Las Vegas Chef Chris Santos

Caesars Entertainment and Tao Group Hospitality will introduce a new dining concept at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime, from Chef Chris Santos. Stanton Social Prime is set to open this winter and will be located adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Tao Group’s mega club at the resort.

“Chef Chris Santos continues to redefine the dining scene with his creative cuisine and innovative dishes,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “We are eager to continue our partnership with Tao Group Hospitality and welcome Stanton Social Prime to our culinary empire at Caesars Palace.”

This new concept will feature iconic menu items from the original Stanton Social restaurant in New York’s Lower East Side, which marked Santos’ first restaurant project and was known for its spectacular sharable dishes featuring prime meats.

“We are thrilled to build on our existing relationship with Caesars Entertainment while delivering another Tao Hospitality Group dining destination from Chef Chris Santos to Las Vegas,” said Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

“Caesars Palace boasts incredible restaurant offerings, and we are looking forward to adding Stanton Social Prime to its culinary collection,” said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality.

Stanton Social Prime joins several impressive epicurean destinations at Caesars Palace including Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and more.