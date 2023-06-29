St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific Announces “House of Celebration” to Revel in

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific is inviting guests to its “House of Celebration”, inspiring guests to relive the timeless and storied festivities of the Astors, the iconic brand’s founding family, known for their lavish and incomparable gatherings.

Just like haute couture runways, the House of Celebration defines a unique theme for each of the four seasons with limited-edition cultural, fashion, and dining experiences that highlight St. Regis’ beloved rituals and create new traditions across the finest addresses in the Asia Pacific region, from Hong Kong and Shanghai to Jakarta and Osaka.

“St. Regis hotels and resorts have always attracted society’s luminaries, serving as places for iconic celebrations and exquisite rituals,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “We will continue this tradition with the House of Celebration, creating extraordinary moments that punctuate the year and set the stage for exquisite experiences through a bold vision of modern glamor that reimagines timeless rituals, blending them with destination-defining activations for each season.”

Spring – A Celebration of People

On May 31, 2023, the House of Celebration kicked off with a preview of the limited-edition experiences for the upcoming seasons. To commemorate the arrival of springtime, a star-studded occasion celebrated society’s tastemakers and gathered luminaries at St. Regis’ latest debut, The St. Regis Jakarta. The glittering launch featured Indonesian fashion designer, Monica Ivena’s latest capsule collection and marked the debut of Bright Encounters, a thought salon experience, featuring Monica Ivena over a St. Regis signature Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Room. Bright Encounters will be one of the House of Celebration’s feature events to ignite deeply meaningful conversations amongst distinguished attendees on lifestyle, fashion, culture, art, sustainability and travel. The launch also included previews of events to look forward to in the coming seasons, including summer’s Exquisite Journey Menus and The Art of Drinking experiences, along with autumn’s Fashion Trunk Shows.

Summer – A Celebration of Place

From July 5 to August 31, St. Regis hotels will take guests on expeditions of culinary tastes and traditions, in collaboration with chefs from various extraordinary St. Regis destinations. The flavors of summer are celebrated in Exquisite Journey Menus that showcase the finest of locally sourced ingredients, as well as marvelous reimaginations of distinctly different cultural cuisines. The Art of Drinking will feature special cocktails － including flights of various iconic St. Regis Bloody Marys and other New York-inspired cocktails with distinctly local flavors － that will transport guests to other St. Regis destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn – A Celebration of Culture

From September 6 to November 30, St. Regis hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific will set inimitable stages for sophisticated celebrations of culture and diversity. Guests can look forward to Bright Encounters, or masterclasses with St. Regis Butlers and the most stellar tastemakers of the fashion world to learn Packing in Style, with tips for packing couture garments and valuable luxury items when traveling. Butler Service is one of the most beloved signature rituals of the St. Regis brand, and the masterclasses will be accompanied by inspirational Fashion Trunk Shows. Guests can meet and interact with fashion designers, get personalized advice from expert stylists, enjoy creative displays, and purchase bespoke limited-edition couture pieces. The House of Celebration will also commemorate fashion with special events at The St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an.

Winter – A Celebration of Time

The end of the year and the start of a new one offers a joyous occasions to celebrate with family and friends. From December 6 to February 29, 2024, St. Regis hotels and resorts will welcome guests in lavishly decadent settings for festive holiday celebrations. As part of the House of Celebration’s winter season, guests will have the opportunity to learn fabulous tips to enhance holiday rituals in true St. Regis fashion. The Art of Gifting will see St. Regis Butlers offering gift wrapping services using House of Celebration seasonal wrapping paper for guests in-suite or while they relax over a festive Afternoon Tea. Children can also enjoy the brand’s Family Traditions, a workshop for kids on the art of gift wrapping. Guests can also book private champagne sabering masterclasses, The Art of Sabrage, led by expert St. Regis Butlers or mixologists, and be enthralled as they learn about the history and techniques of sabrage, one of the most iconic evening rituals in St. Regis traditions.