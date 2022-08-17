St. Kitts and Nevis drop all Covid restrictions

St. Kitts and Nevis have dropped all Covid entry regulations, effective Aug. 15.

All travelers are welcome and are not required to present a negative Covid test, show proof of vaccination or quarantine upon arrival.

Visitors must complete an online customs and immigration ED card for ease of transit through the St. Kitts and Nevis border management agency. They will not receive an approval for entry in response to completing the form as this is no longer required.

“The removal of entry testing and vaccination requirements comes at a time when traveler confidence is on the rise. The combination of increasing demand and more seamless travel processes will make St. Kitts even more desirable to visitors abroad,” said Tommy Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, concurred with Thompson. “Lifting these protocols will allow us to further share our rich culture and offerings to visitors coming to the island,” Liburd said.

ADVERTISEMENT