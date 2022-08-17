Caribbean tourism exec Warren Solomon dies

The CTO described Solomon as “a longtime friend of our organization and a champion of tourism across the Caribbean. He enjoyed a long and stellar career in tourism, spanning product development, marketing, hospitality and sales, which made his contribution to the regional sector as far-reaching as it was influential.”

Solomon served as Montserrat’s tourism director from February 2019 to February 2022. Prior to that post, he was director of tourism at the Tobago House of Assembly, vice president and tourism director at the Tourism & Industrial Development Co. of Trinidad and Tobago and marketing manager at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.