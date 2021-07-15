Jet2.com boosts new green list capacity

With Croatia and Bulgaria being added to the green list for UK travellers, leisure operator Jet2.com is adding thousands of seats to these destinations to meet demand.

This includes two new routes to Bourgas (Bulgaria) from Glasgow and Leeds Bradford for the peak summer holiday season, as well as more summer flights to Dubrovnik (from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted and Newcastle) and Split (Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted).

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “If customers have been fully vaccinated, this announcement changes nothing whatsoever.

“These customers (and children travelling with them who are under-18) can continue to enjoy, or look forward to enjoying, quarantine-free flights and holidays from across the UK to any destination on the green or amber List this summer.

“From the demand we are seeing this is most certainly the case, with customers looking to enjoy the benefits of the successful vaccination programme by getting away to the sunshine.”

He added: “That said, it is frustrating that decisions continue to be made about international travel whilst the criteria for these decisions are withheld from us.

“Once again, we call on governments to be transparent, both with the data and their parameters for making decisions.”

Jet2.com added, as Turkey is still on the red list, the company had decided to suspend all flights and holidays up to and including August 11th.

All affected customers will have their booking cancelled with a full refund, a statement added.