Join the Balearic Islands for an Immersive Musical Performance by International Artist, Dmasso

Coinciding with World Travel Market week, the Tourism Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands (AETIB) will host a one-of-a-kind immersive musical performance with high-profile Mallorcan artist, DMasso. DMasso performed at this year’s Mallorca Live Festival alongside iconic artists such as Massive Attack and Iggy Pop, and is an electronic artist who draws inspiration from the likes of Rüfüs Du Sol, Flume, and Ben Böhmer, crafting a sound that blends immersive atmospheres, electronic rhythms, and deep emotions. The immersive performance will be in collaboration with the Symphonic Orchestra of the Balearic Islands, British composer Michael Doherty, and music producer Íker Olabe, all brought to life through vivid imagery courtesy of the Joan Miró Foundation, a celebrated symbol of Spanish artistic heritage.

The evening will also feature an insightful panel talk analysing how the archipelago is positioning itself as a benchmark of cultural tourism in the Mediterranean with an eclectic offering spanning music, theatre, and art.

Attendance is open to media members travel trade partners promoting Spain and to media with an interest in the Balearic Islands as a destination. Capacity is limited so email to secure your place.

