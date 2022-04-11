Southend rail passengers urged to plan ahead this Easter

Passengers travelling on the c2c Line between London and Shoeburyness are urged to check before they travel as Network Rail continues it’s work to upgrade the overhead wiring system. Residents are also being reminded that the level crossing at East Tilbury station will also be closed for short periods throughout the work.

The overhead wiring system on this line was installed between 1959 and 1962 and is vulnerable to the heat which causes delays during the summer months. When the weather is hot, the overhead wires sag. These sagging wires can get caught on the pantograph of passing trains, bringing the wires down which results in delays and cancellations. The new wiring system stays taught in all weathers, preventing delays and cancellations for passengers.

There will be a rail replacement service in place over the Easter weekend (Friday 15 April - Monday 18 April) between Grays, Purfleet, Rainham and Upminster and between Pitsea and Grays and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Residents should also be aware that the level crossing at East Tilbury station, which crosses Princess Margaret Road, will also be closed for short periods of up to 15 minutes while the wire runs take place through that section.

Much of the network will remain free of engineering works the Easter weekend, with only first or last trains on some lines being affected by maintenance work. Passengers planning to travel very early in the morning or late at night should check if their journey will be affected.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This year, most of the network will be available for passengers to enjoy days out by rail throughout the Easter holidays. Those planning to travel between London and Shoeburyness should check how their journey might be affected by the works. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this important work to renew the track to improve reliability on this busy line.”

Across the country, over 95% – will be unaffected by the engineering works taking place, there will be disruption on some routes, so passengers are urged to plan ahead.

The railway is vital to Britain’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and passengers can play a key role in boosting that recovery as they return to the network for both work and leisure.