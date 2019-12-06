Breaking Travel News
South African Airways receives new funding to fend off bankruptcy

South African Airways receives new funding to fend off bankruptcy

South African Airways has been offered R.3.5 billion (US$239 million) from the state-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa in order to avoid financial collapse.

The business-rescue team will immediately draw down two billion rand from the facility, the company said in a statement earlier.

The carrier has already cancelled some flights this month to save cash after the government missed a deadline to provide the money as part of the terms of its bankruptcy protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African Airways has been loss-making since 2011 and has survived on government bailouts and state-backed guarantees on external loans.

Its business-rescue experts have until the end of next month to provide a turnaround plan, but the South African treasury has been reluctant to commit further state funds as part of that strategy.

Options for funding needed for a restructuring after the plan is adopted are under consideration, according to the business rescue team.

Finding an equity partner and preserving jobs remain key priorities, it said.