South African Airways (SAA) customers can now fly to Frankfurt and connect to a host of European destinations thanks to a new codeshare agreement between Lufthansa Airlines and SAA. The SAA codeshare on Lufthansa is now open for sale.

The agreement allows customers to book a long-haul trip with SAA to European destinations serviced by Lufthansa from Johannesburg.

Furthermore, SAA is excited to announce that once regulatory approval is granted, Swiss Airlines which also belongs to the Lufthansa Group will codeshare with SAA. Customers will similarly be able to book on the SAA codeshare on Swiss to flights out of Johannesburg to Zurich and onward to other European destinations on a single ticket.

“We are thrilled to resume our codeshare agreement with the Lufthansa and soon with Swiss airlines, who are both members of STAR Alliance, the largest Alliance amongst airlines” said SAA Chief Commercial Officer, Tebogo Tsimane. “It is a key step in reconnecting our travelers from around the continent to a wider range of international destinations through their SAA ticket and earn Voyager miles.”

A codeshare agreement means that customers will only need to book a single ticket and have their checked-in luggage carried seamlessly to their destination. A single ticket is more cost-effective, and the codeshare agreement means that travellers do not have to worry about the logistics of travelling between continents on multiple airlines.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have re-established our codeshare agreement with South African Airways,” said Matthias Lefèvre, General Manager of Sales at Lufthansa Group Airlines for Southern Africa.

“Building on our long-term partnership with SAA allows us to offer greater flexibility and a larger variety to our customers in South Africa. Lufthansa and SWISS passengers can add a connecting flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town or Durban within the same booking.”

Airlines within the Lufthansa Group offers more than 35 weekly connections from South Africa to their hubs in Europe.