South African Airways (SAA) is aware of the planned national shutdown protest action on 20 March 2023.

While our flight schedule remains unchanged, we are closely monitoring the situation for any potential disruption to our operations. Your safety and well-being are of utmost importance to us, and we are taking all necessary measures to minimise any potential disruptions. We will do our utmost to keep you informed of any changes to our flight schedule.

To assist our valued passengers, South African Airways has implemented measures to accommodate those who choose to change their travel plans of 20 March 2023. We will allow one (1) free change on SAA-operated flights.

We advise all passengers to check their flight status regularly by visiting our website, flysaa.com, calling your Travel Agent or contacting our call centre at +27 11 978 1111.

All other related queries may be directed by email to [email protected]